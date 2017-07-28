Just TM it
Search and check TM availability On your request I will check the availability of your TM due to open databases and legislation
Registration of your trademark is a huge step, if not the most important one. Your product is unique and no one should be able to get it without your permission. So that's why TM registration is an absolute must as far as it is the one and only way to protect and dispose your right on your masterpiece brand!
Check the availability of your trademark Available US databases 0 USD
Check the availability of your trademark Available UA databases 0 UAH
Check the availability of your trademark All US databases 49 USD
Check the availability of your trademark
All UA databases * excluding official fees
Standart procedure takes 8-12 months * excluding official fees 99 USD*
Standart procedure
16-18 months * excluding official fees
Get some advise from professionals From 49 USD
7-8 months * excluding official fees 499 UAH*
Ukrainian lawyers have created a messenger bot, which cuts the price of TM registration thrice. With the help of PatentBot you can check if the trademark is free, then enter all necessary data for registration and pay for the services online.
Lexnet.io, Prima Veritas, and Juscutum teams offer you the world's first bot registrar of trademarks! Now you no longer need to go to a lawyer to register a trademark! All you need is to enter the Facebook Messenger!
PatentBot is a Facebook Messenger bot that helps you to register a trademark. The main value of the bot is that the client performs the entire registration process online. It works promptly and in average 3-4 times cheaper than a similar service on the market.
Nataly Vladimirova has 10 years of experience as a patent attorney on the position of managing partner in Prima Veritas. It is one of the leading patent and legal firms, which works with protection of intellectual property rights and started its work in this field in 2007.
Valentin Pivovarov has 3 years of experience in legal technology, so he knows for sure how to connect law and tech solutions. He is a founder of lexnet.io — first Eastern Europe laboratory of legaltech. Also, Valentin is a participant of the first European legaltech hackathon in Berlin, the Innovating Justice Forum in Hague, and has organized the first in Eastern Europe legaltech hackathon in Kyiv.
Nestor Dubnevych is a partner in lexnet.io - the first Eastern Europe laboratory of legaltech, senior associate of Juscutum Attorneys Association with more than 3 years of experience in cryptocurrency and fintech. Also, Nestor is a graduate of the International Summer School of Cyber Law 2016/2017, a participant of the Berlin Legal Tech Hackathon, Moscow Legal Tech Hackathon, and a speaker at the Blockchain Conference Kyiv, Blockchain Summit 2017, Bitcoin & Blockchain Conference Kiev.
Scala developer. Volodymyr has 4 years of commercial experience in software development.
Oksana has 4 years of experience as a software engineer, front-end developer, scrum master.
Artem Afian is a managing partner of Juscutum Attorneys Association. Since 2008 Juscutum provides legal advice in the field of business security, IT-law, conflict resolution and disputes, international business administration. It also supports the legalization of Bitcoin in Ukraine. Artem Afian entered the the list of 100 best lawyers in Ukraine in 2015.
She has 2 years of experience in PR in the field of information technologies, legaltech and fintech.